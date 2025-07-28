Head to Head Analysis: Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) versus First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) and First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Valley National Bancorp and First Mid Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valley National Bancorp 12.87% 5.89% 0.66% First Mid Bancshares 18.32% 10.19% 1.16%

Dividends

Valley National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. First Mid Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Valley National Bancorp pays out 56.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Mid Bancshares pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Mid Bancshares has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valley National Bancorp $3.58 billion 1.47 $380.27 million $0.78 12.09 First Mid Bancshares $330.72 million 2.81 $78.90 million $3.52 11.02

This table compares Valley National Bancorp and First Mid Bancshares”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Valley National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Mid Bancshares. First Mid Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valley National Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Valley National Bancorp has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Mid Bancshares has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.0% of Valley National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of First Mid Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Valley National Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of First Mid Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Valley National Bancorp and First Mid Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valley National Bancorp 0 4 6 0 2.60 First Mid Bancshares 0 2 4 0 2.67

Valley National Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $10.95, indicating a potential upside of 16.12%. First Mid Bancshares has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.88%. Given Valley National Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Valley National Bancorp is more favorable than First Mid Bancshares.

Summary

First Mid Bancshares beats Valley National Bancorp on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile financing; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans. It also invests in various securities and interest-bearing deposits with other banks; and provides international banking services, such as standby and documentary letters of credit, and related products, as well as foreign exchange transactions, documentary collections, and foreign wire transfers services. In addition, the company offers investment services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses; and trusts investment strategies designed for various investment profiles and objectives. Further, it provides trust services, such as living and testamentary trusts, investment management, custodial and escrow services, and estate administration to individuals; tax credit advisory services; brokerage services; property and casualty, life, health, and title insurance agency services; and health care equipment lending and other commercial equipment leasing services, as well as owns real estate related investments. Additionally, the company offers online, mobile, and telephone banking services; receivable, payment, and security solution, merchant, payroll processing, and liquidity services; credit cards; and drive-in and night deposit, automated teller machine, remote deposit capture, and safe deposit facility services. Valley National Bancorp was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc., a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company’s loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases. It also offers wealth management services, which include estate planning, investment, and farm management and brokerage services for individuals; employee benefit services for businesses; and farm management and brokerage services. In addition, the company provides property and casualty, senior insurance products, and group medical insurance for businesses; and personal lines insurance to individuals. The company was formerly known as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. and changed its name to First Mid Bancshares, Inc. in April 2019. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois.

