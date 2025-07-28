Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.38.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Offerpad Solutions to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Offerpad Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $2.25 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Shares of OPAD stock opened at $1.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.64. Offerpad Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $5.13. The company has a market cap of $49.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.12.

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. Offerpad Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a negative return on equity of 105.89%. The business had revenue of $160.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.51 million. Equities research analysts expect that Offerpad Solutions will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Offerpad Solutions by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,979 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $353,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled solutions for residential real estate market in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer that provides home buyers the opportunity to browse and tour homes online.

