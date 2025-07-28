Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SVV shares. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Savers Value Village to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Savers Value Village from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Savers Value Village from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Savers Value Village in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Savers Value Village in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SVV stock opened at $10.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Savers Value Village has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.24 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Savers Value Village news, insider Melinda L. Geisser sold 48,000 shares of Savers Value Village stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $518,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard A. Medway sold 4,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $44,436.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,341 shares of company stock worth $1,326,573 over the last three months. 3.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 1,382.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 14,299 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Savers Value Village by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 49,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 21,743 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Savers Value Village during the 1st quarter valued at $1,495,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Savers Value Village during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. 98.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Value Village Boutique, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue brands. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners and then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

