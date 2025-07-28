Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Receives $33.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TX shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Ternium from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Ternium in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Ternium from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Get Ternium alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ternium

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ternium Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ternium by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 249.5% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 201,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. 11.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TX stock opened at $31.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 1.48. Ternium has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $37.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.66.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.22. Ternium had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ternium will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

About Ternium

(Get Free Report

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.