Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Receives $33.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.40.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TX shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Ternium from $53.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Ternium in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Ternium from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.
TX stock opened at $31.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.87 and a beta of 1.48. Ternium has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $37.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.66.
Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.22. Ternium had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ternium will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.
Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.
