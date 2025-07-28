Cetera Investment Advisers Invests $25.30 Million in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,438,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,303,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.44% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.3%

FPE stock opened at $17.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.62. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $18.23.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

