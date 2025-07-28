VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Position Increased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 6.55% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $26,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth $128,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth $323,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth $360,000. Finally, BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,340,000.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $73.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $420.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.69. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $60.03 and a one year high of $74.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.28.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.0856 per share. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

