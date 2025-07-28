Cetera Investment Advisers Has $25.90 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $25,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 50.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $257.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. HSBC upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $206.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.76.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $195.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.26 and a 200-day moving average of $180.18. The company has a market capitalization of $77.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 52-week low of $145.12 and a 52-week high of $216.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.75, for a total transaction of $210,829.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 554,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,190,710.25. This represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 1,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.56, for a total transaction of $260,443.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,576,734.40. This trade represents a 6.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,460 shares of company stock worth $1,103,563 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

