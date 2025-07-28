Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 6,146 Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in KLA were worth $20,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. IFC Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in KLA by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 1,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. increased its position in KLA by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in KLA by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA Stock Performance

KLAC opened at $902.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $862.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $762.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $119.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.42. KLA Corporation has a 1 year low of $551.33 and a 1 year high of $945.87.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 112.97% and a net margin of 31.99%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.90 dividend. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

KLA declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on KLAC shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities lifted their price target on KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on KLA from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $848.19.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total value of $781,022.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,291,492.34. The trade was a 3.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total value of $7,381,006.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 78,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,803,042. This represents a 12.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,860 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,798 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

