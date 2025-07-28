Cetera Investment Advisers Has $22.03 Million Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 99.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224,962 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 2.31% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February worth $22,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFEB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 521.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 397,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,396,000 after purchasing an additional 333,539 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,973,000 after purchasing an additional 230,569 shares during the period. Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter worth $11,239,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 153,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 45,662 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter worth $2,156,000.

Shares of BATS FFEB opened at $53.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.59. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February has a 1-year low of $44.49 and a 1-year high of $53.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.14.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

