Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires New Shares in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 206,502 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $21,551,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Target by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,703,849.54. This represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Target Trading Up 0.2%
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Target Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.23%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Target from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Target from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Target from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $94.00 price target on Target and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.65.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
