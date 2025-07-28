Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 12,437 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,437 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $24,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,891,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,435,280,000 after buying an additional 218,833 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,568,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,376,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126,419 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,284,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,829,451,000 after purchasing an additional 253,544 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,936,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,424,907,000 after purchasing an additional 340,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,206,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,274,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on FI. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $267.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.54.

Fiserv Price Performance

NYSE:FI opened at $142.00 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.22 and a 52 week high of $238.59. The firm has a market cap of $78.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $403,628.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $904,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 25,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,600. This represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

