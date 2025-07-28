CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 344,963 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,184 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $23,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in CVS Health by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 2,610 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Guy P. Sansone purchased 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,845.90. This trade represents a 15.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $60.67 on Monday. CVS Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $72.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.63. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $94.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.48%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

