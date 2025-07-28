John Mcclain Holmes III Sells 31,551 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Stock

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 31,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $2,461,924.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 360,921 shares in the company, valued at $28,162,665.63. This trade represents a 8.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Mcclain Holmes III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 23rd, John Mcclain Holmes III sold 25,000 shares of AAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total value of $1,933,500.00.

AAR Price Performance

AAR stock opened at $76.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 231.63 and a beta of 1.44. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $86.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAR

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $754.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.81 million. AAR had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 0.45%. AAR’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AAR by 761.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on AAR from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AAR from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AAR from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

