Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) is anticipated to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to post earnings of $1.26 per share and revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.980-5.140 EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $76.67 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $65.52 and a fifty-two week high of $90.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.74. The company has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 26.11%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 569 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

