OneSpaWorld (OSW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect OneSpaWorld to post earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $238.28 million for the quarter.

OneSpaWorld Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of OneSpaWorld stock opened at $22.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OneSpaWorld has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $23.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.19.

OneSpaWorld Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. OneSpaWorld’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneSpaWorld

In other news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 14,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $274,557.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 156,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,686.80. This trade represents a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSW. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 59,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 92,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 41,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 213,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 71,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on OSW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneSpaWorld has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

