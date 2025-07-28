OMV (OMVKY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect OMV to post earnings of $0.37 per share and revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter.
OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. OMV had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 3.27%. On average, analysts expect OMV to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
OMV Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:OMVKY opened at $13.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. OMV has a 1-year low of $9.42 and a 1-year high of $13.96.
Separately, Cfra Research upgraded OMV to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th.
About OMV
OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.
