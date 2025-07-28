Cactus (WHD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share and revenue of $280.28 million for the quarter.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Cactus had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $280.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cactus to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cactus Price Performance

WHD stock opened at $46.11 on Monday. Cactus has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $70.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Cactus Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Cactus’s payout ratio is 18.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cactus from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cactus from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cactus from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cactus by 113.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Cactus by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 39,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Cactus during the first quarter valued at $203,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cactus by 101.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cactus by 40.5% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 36,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

