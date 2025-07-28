Insider Selling: IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Insider Sells 5,800 Shares of Stock

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total value of $1,102,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,178.90. This represents a 17.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE IQV opened at $199.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.04. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.65 and a 12-month high of $252.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IQV. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $159.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.62.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $626,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,612,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 24,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

