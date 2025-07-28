AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Insider Brian Michael Brown Sells 35,000 Shares

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) insider Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $655,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,190,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,308,901.82. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brian Michael Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 23rd, Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $638,050.00.

On Friday, May 23rd, Brian Michael Brown sold 35,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $636,650.00.

AVPT opened at $18.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.76 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.27. AvePoint, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $20.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of AvePoint to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of AvePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvePoint

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AvePoint by 621.7% in the first quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of AvePoint by 2,028.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.49% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services.

