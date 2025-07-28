Everybody Loves Languages (OTCMKTS:LMDCF) and Visionary (NASDAQ:GV) Head-To-Head Comparison

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Visionary shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Visionary shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Everybody Loves Languages and Visionary”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everybody Loves Languages $1.78 million N/A $310,000.00 $0.01 1.60 Visionary $9.38 million 0.93 $1.02 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Visionary has higher revenue and earnings than Everybody Loves Languages.

This table compares Everybody Loves Languages and Visionary’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everybody Loves Languages 21.03% 17.94% 14.81% Visionary N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Everybody Loves Languages has a beta of -16.95, suggesting that its share price is 1,795% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visionary has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Visionary beats Everybody Loves Languages on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everybody Loves Languages

Everybody Loves Languages Corp., an edtech language-learning and content development company, develops, markets, and supports a suite of English and other language learning solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Content-Based English Language Learning (License of Intellectual Property), and Online and Offline Language Learning. The Content-Based English Language Learning segment publishes print-based English language learning textbook programs. It co-publishes approximately 870 million units from library of program titles. The Online English Language Learning segment provides web-based educational technology language learning, training, and assessment solutions. It develops and markets libraries of online language learning resources and offers approximately 3,000 hours of interactive learning through various product offerings that include Winnie's World, English Academy, Campus, English for Success, AcadeMe English, AcadeMe Junior, and Master and Business English. The company markets its products in Latin America, Asia, Europe, and the United States through a network of distributors. The company was formerly known as Lingo Media Corporation and changed its name to Everybody Loves Languages Corp. in October 2022. Everybody Loves Languages Corp. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Visionary

Visionary Holdings Inc. provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs. It also provides educational services, such as immigration and study visa, student housing, career guidance, internship, and entrepreneurship guidance. The company was formerly known as Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. and changed its name to Visionary Holdings Inc. in February 2024. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Visionary Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of 3888 Investment Group Limited.

