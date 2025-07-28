KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS trimmed its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the first quarter worth about $1,242,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 13.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 34.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,524 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Price Performance

NYSE:TFX opened at $117.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $108.90 and a 12 month high of $249.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.74.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $700.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.37 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 14.73%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Teleflex and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $146.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Teleflex from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.63.

Teleflex Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

