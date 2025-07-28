KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $1.37 Million Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS reduced its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,900 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LPX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 136,939 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after purchasing an additional 21,462 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $389,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $1,379,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,020,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LPX has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Loop Capital upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.13.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $89.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $78.82 and a one year high of $122.87.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.66 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 13.74%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 19.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $105,544.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,838 shares in the company, valued at $1,686,377.76. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.