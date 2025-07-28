KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Sells 400 Shares of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lowered its holdings in shares of Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Repligen by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after buying an additional 10,395 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,101,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $734,251,000 after acquiring an additional 56,723 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at $24,034,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,010,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,508,000 after purchasing an additional 191,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Repligen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Repligen from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.92.

RGEN opened at $121.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.53, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.58 and a 200 day moving average of $137.20. Repligen Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $102.96 and a fifty-two week high of $182.52.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $169.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Corporation will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

