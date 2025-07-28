KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Sells 1,400 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS cut its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 111.4% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 234.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 819 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter valued at about $4,770,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 39.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $279.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $241.00 target price on Eagle Materials and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.44.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

NYSE EXP opened at $226.30 on Monday. Eagle Materials Inc has a 52-week low of $191.91 and a 52-week high of $321.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.50 and a 200-day moving average of $224.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.26). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 32.71%. The firm had revenue of $470.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 7.27%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

