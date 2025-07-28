KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Increases Stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AAON. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,581,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in AAON during the 1st quarter valued at $41,180,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AAON by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,069,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,813,000 after purchasing an additional 493,219 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the first quarter worth $36,223,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of AAON during the fourth quarter valued at $42,449,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Sidoti raised shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

AAON stock opened at $83.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.80. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.98 and a 1 year high of $144.07. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.82.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $322.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.16 million. AAON had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 12.60%. AAON’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

In related news, Director Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 21,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total transaction of $2,225,632.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,617.92. The trade was a 70.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 37,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.20, for a total transaction of $3,651,959.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 63,714 shares in the company, valued at $6,256,714.80. The trade was a 36.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,823 shares of company stock worth $7,122,451. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

