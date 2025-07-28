KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Sells 4,200 Shares of Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lowered its stake in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Brady were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brady during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,865,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Brady during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,215,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,144,000 after acquiring an additional 31,096 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brady during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Brady by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 674,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,819,000 after acquiring an additional 26,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Brady Price Performance

BRC stock opened at $69.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.67. Brady Corporation has a 52-week low of $62.70 and a 52-week high of $77.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Brady Announces Dividend

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. Brady had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $382.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Brady Corporation will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Brady’s payout ratio is 23.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Sidoti raised shares of Brady to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

