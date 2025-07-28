KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Sells 1,100 Shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lessened its stake in shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 124,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after acquiring an additional 12,780 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in AGCO by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 173,056.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 51,917 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 630,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,902,000 after purchasing an additional 286,958 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at $57,321,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AGCO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AGCO from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AGCO from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on AGCO from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on AGCO from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.89.

In other AGCO news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $26,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 17,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,408.40. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGCO opened at $112.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.40, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.18. AGCO Corporation has a 12-month low of $73.79 and a 12-month high of $116.25.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.38. AGCO had a positive return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AGCO Corporation will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.87%.

AGCO announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

