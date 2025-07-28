KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases 400 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 102.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Angela A. Korch purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,156 shares in the company, valued at $495,492. The trade was a 6.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

MTN opened at $160.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.85 and a 12-month high of $199.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.63 and a 200-day moving average of $156.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.54. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 24th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 113.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $183.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vail Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.20.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

