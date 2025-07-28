CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW) Shares Sold by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lessened its position in CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSW. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in CSW Industrials by 526.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials during the first quarter worth $59,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of CSW Industrials by 117.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the first quarter worth about $87,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSW stock opened at $283.43 on Monday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.84 and a twelve month high of $436.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $302.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 0.88.

CSW Industrials ( NYSE:CSW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $230.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.84%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of CSW Industrials from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on CSW Industrials from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.00.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.92, for a total transaction of $294,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 63,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,733,908.24. This represents a 1.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Don Sullivan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.16, for a total value of $498,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,632,506.24. The trade was a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,421 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

