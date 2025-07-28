Origin Bancorp (NYSE:OBK) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Origin Bancorp (NYSE:OBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Origin Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OBK opened at $37.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

