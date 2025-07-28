Origin Bancorp (NYSE:OBK) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Origin Bancorp (NYSE:OBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.
Origin Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of OBK opened at $37.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
About Origin Bancorp
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Origin Bancorp
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- PEGA Surges 14%: There’s Still Time to Ride This GenAI Innovator
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Retail’s Comeback: 3 High-ROIC Stocks That Could Outshine AI
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Homebuilding Headwinds Putting These 3 Stocks Under Pressure
Receive News & Ratings for Origin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.