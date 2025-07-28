Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.21.
CDE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, National Bankshares set a $12.00 target price on Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, June 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coeur Mining
Insider Buying and Selling at Coeur Mining
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coeur Mining
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summer Road LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 853.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 8,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.
Coeur Mining Stock Performance
CDE stock opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.08. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.32.
Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.
About Coeur Mining
Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Coeur Mining
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- PEGA Surges 14%: There’s Still Time to Ride This GenAI Innovator
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Retail’s Comeback: 3 High-ROIC Stocks That Could Outshine AI
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Homebuilding Headwinds Putting These 3 Stocks Under Pressure
Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.