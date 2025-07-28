Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.21.

CDE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, National Bankshares set a $12.00 target price on Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, June 13th.

In other Coeur Mining news, Director Eduardo Luna sold 17,160 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $134,362.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 101,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,415.03. The trade was a 14.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 60,551 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $442,022.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 188,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,042.60. This trade represents a 24.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,061 shares of company stock worth $667,775. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summer Road LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 6,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 853.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 8,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

CDE stock opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.08. Coeur Mining has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $9.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 1.32.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coeur Mining will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

