Brokerages Set FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Target Price at $444.25

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $444.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $448.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $470.00 to $448.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Raymond James Financial raised FactSet Research Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $390.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th.

NYSE:FDS opened at $419.36 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $391.69 and a 1 year high of $499.87. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $440.41 and a 200-day moving average of $444.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $585.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.60, for a total transaction of $1,106,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 44 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,474.40. This represents a 98.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.39, for a total value of $1,320,315.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,650.79. This represents a 39.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,031 shares of company stock valued at $5,825,481 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 125,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,172 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,605,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

