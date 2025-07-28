Analysts Set Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Price Target at C$60.58

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$60.58.

EMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Emera from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Emera from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Desjardins set a C$62.00 price target on Emera and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Securities raised Emera to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Emera from C$64.00 to C$59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

EMA stock opened at C$64.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.23, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Emera has a 1 year low of C$48.53 and a 1 year high of C$64.25. The company has a market cap of C$18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$61.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$59.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.40%.

Emera is a geographically diverse energy and services company investing in electricity generation, transmission, and distribution as well as gas transmission and utility energy services. Emera has operations throughout North America and the Caribbean countries.

