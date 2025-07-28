Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SIMO shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd.

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $72.80 on Wednesday. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $76.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $166.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 71.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,675,648 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $84,721,000 after purchasing an additional 636,869 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth $15,006,000. Pertento Partners LLP increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 1,166,914 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $63,072,000 after buying an additional 277,462 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 77.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 552,139 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $27,900,000 after buying an additional 240,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 20.1% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,364,291 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $68,979,000 after buying an additional 228,553 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

