Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HIW. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Highwoods Properties

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 292.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

HIW opened at $30.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.47. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $36.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.21.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $200.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 124.22%.

About Highwoods Properties

(Get Free Report

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.