Analysts Set Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Target Price at $53.00

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

GLNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Dnb Nor Markets raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Golar LNG Stock Performance

Golar LNG stock opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $29.29 and a 12-month high of $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,351.78 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.34.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Golar LNG will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,333.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golar LNG

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,354 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Golar LNG by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 856 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Golar LNG by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 7,115 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Golar LNG by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,515 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Golar LNG by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

