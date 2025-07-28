Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLYM shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:PLYM opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average of $16.12. The firm has a market cap of $699.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $24.70.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.69 million. Plymouth Industrial REIT had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 71.08%. Analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is presently 31.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plymouth Industrial REIT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 14,585 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 906,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,129,000 after buying an additional 15,496 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 351,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after acquiring an additional 151,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

Featured Stories

