Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AUR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ AUR opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. Aurora Innovation has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $10.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.56. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 2.48.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aurora Innovation will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 46,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $272,894.24. Following the transaction, the director owned 330,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,116. This trade represents a 12.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUR. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Aurora Innovation by 20.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 64,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Abel Hall LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 204,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

