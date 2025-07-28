Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VWAGY shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Volkswagen to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Volkswagen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Volkswagen Stock Up 3.1%

OTCMKTS VWAGY opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $12.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.76. The firm has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $94.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.90 billion. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 2.57%. Research analysts expect that Volkswagen will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Volkswagen Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.4419 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Volkswagen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.61%.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services.

