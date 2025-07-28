Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COLM. UBS Group raised their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $91.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $60.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.62. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $58.44 and a 12 month high of $92.88.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.50 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 6.61%. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $183,049.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 128,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,695.46. The trade was a 2.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter valued at $335,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 17,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Novem Group lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Novem Group now owns 3,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

