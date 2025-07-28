ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share and revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter.
ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $70.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.90 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 14.48%. On average, analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Down 0.4%
NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $24.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.72. The company has a market cap of $932.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.10. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $29.31.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConnectOne Bancorp
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Hovde Group lifted their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.
About ConnectOne Bancorp
ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.
