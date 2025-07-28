ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share and revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $70.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.90 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 14.48%. On average, analysts expect ConnectOne Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $24.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.72. The company has a market cap of $932.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.10. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $29.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConnectOne Bancorp

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNOB. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 374.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 50,942 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Hovde Group lifted their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ConnectOne Bancorp

About ConnectOne Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.