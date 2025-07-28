DTE Energy (DTE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.70 per share and revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter. DTE Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.230 EPS.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect DTE Energy to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DTE opened at $139.51 on Monday. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $115.59 and a 52-week high of $140.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.44.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 58.92%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 17,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 200.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

