Highwoods Properties (HIW) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share and revenue of $203.22 million for the quarter. Highwoods Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.310-3.470 EPS.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 21.53%. The company had revenue of $200.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Highwoods Properties to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Highwoods Properties Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $30.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.47. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $36.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.21.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highwoods Properties

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 124.22%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 15.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,383,000 after purchasing an additional 110,489 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 12.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 177,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after buying an additional 19,998 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 292.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HIW. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

