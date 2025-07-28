Seagate Technology (STX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q4 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Seagate Technology to post earnings of $2.45 per share and revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.200-2.600 EPS.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.49% and a negative return on equity of 105.02%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Seagate Technology to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $150.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.75. The stock has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.45. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $153.88.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

Seagate Technology announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to purchase up to 21.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $7,662,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 485,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,167,061.19. This represents a 12.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Cannon sold 24,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,878,610.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 10,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,365. The trade was a 69.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 395,516 shares of company stock worth $47,831,398. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Seagate Technology stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 168.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,177 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

