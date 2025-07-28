Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to post earnings of $0.59 per share and revenue of $398.77 million for the quarter. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.420-1.590 EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance at 0.570-0.610 EPS.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $320.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PEB stock opened at $10.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.03 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.33%.

PEB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.50 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial set a $9.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush set a $9.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.69.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 659,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 48,640 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 93,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 59,367 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 71,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $310,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

