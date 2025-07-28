Huddled Group Plc (LON:HUD) Insider Martin Higginson Acquires 2,893,227 Shares

Huddled Group Plc (LON:HUD – Get Free Report) insider Martin Higginson acquired 2,893,227 shares of Huddled Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £86,796.81 ($116,631.03).

Huddled Group Stock Performance

LON:HUD opened at GBX 3.14 ($0.04) on Monday. Huddled Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 4.20 ($0.06). The stock has a market cap of £9.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.24.

Get Huddled Group alerts:

Huddled Group (LON:HUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported GBX (1.20) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Huddled Group had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 36.99%.

About Huddled Group

Huddled Group Plc is a dynamic e-commerce retail group specialising in surplus goods and operating a portfolio of socially and environmentally responsible businesses that serve customers across the UK.

With a proven track record in creating, nurturing, and growing successful businesses, Huddled Group is committed to driving sustainable growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huddled Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huddled Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.