CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHI) Insider Andrew Watkins Acquires 9,477 Shares

CT UK High Income Trust Plc (LON:CHI – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Watkins purchased 9,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £9,950.85 ($13,371.20).

CT UK High Income Trust Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of CHI stock opened at GBX 101 ($1.36) on Monday. CT UK High Income Trust Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 85.55 ($1.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 111 ($1.49). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 104.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 100.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £84.15 million, a P/E ratio of 1,010.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.15.

CT UK High Income Trust (LON:CHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 30th. The company reported GBX 4.80 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CT UK High Income Trust had a net margin of 84.52% and a return on equity of 10.59%.

About CT UK High Income Trust

CT UK High Income Trust aims to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income alongside the potential for capital growth. The Trust invests predominantly in UK equities. Investment is focused on a portfolio of quality businesses that aim to deliver a high level of growing income over time alongside capital growth for shareholders.

The trust has two classes of share – Ordinary shares and B shares – which pay the same level of quarterly cash distributions.

