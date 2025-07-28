Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Saturday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $307.34 and last traded at $309.75, with a volume of 9630882 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $380.00.

The company reported $9.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.06 by ($0.88). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Arete Research raised shares of Charter Communications to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $422.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charter Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 47,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,197,000 after acquiring an additional 27,534 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $593,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 56,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $396.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.57. The company has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.08.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

