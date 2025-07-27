Medical Stocks Worth Watching – July 24th

UnitedHealth Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Eli Lilly and Company are the three Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate within the healthcare and life?sciences sectors. This includes businesses involved in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, diagnostics, and healthcare services. Investors buy and sell these stocks to gain exposure to the potential growth and innovation in medical research and patient care. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $12.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $280.39. The stock had a trading volume of 12,956,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,249,010. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $248.88 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $301.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $428.82. The company has a market cap of $254.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $13.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $479.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,642,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,800. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $385.46 and a fifty-two week high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $411.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $471.10. The company has a market cap of $181.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $6.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $805.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,320,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,763,030. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $677.09 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The company has a market cap of $763.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.56, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $769.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $799.86.

