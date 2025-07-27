Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Advisory LLC

Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,992 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 515,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $120,070,000 after purchasing an additional 18,845 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,100.8% in the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 14,399 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,512.3% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 92,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,660,000 after purchasing an additional 86,884 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Broadcom from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $304.00 price objective (up from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.08.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO opened at $290.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 108.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.50 and a 1-year high of $292.59.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.39%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total transaction of $125,739,356.34. Following the sale, the director owned 38,188,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,132,574,604.75. This represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total value of $10,731,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 482,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,540,070.44. This trade represents a 7.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,224,641 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

